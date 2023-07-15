Delhi flood politics: Haryana CM Khattar rebuts AAP's claim on release of water from barrage

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit out at the AAP for accusing the state government of being responsible for the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, saying doing politics on natural calamities is “unethical.”

His remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh held the BJP-JJP Haryana government responsible for the flood-like situation in Delhi by releasing water in the Yamuna from its Hathnikund barrage.

There has been a natural calamity and “it is unethical to do politics even in such a time”, the chief minister said, according to a statement issued here.

Khattar is in Delhi and he met Union Urban and Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and held detailed discussions on various issues related to the state. He said that the water level in the river has increased due to heavy rains and the rapid flow of rainwater from hilly areas.

Taking a jibe at CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Khattar said that “it seems that Haryana has become a nightmare for Kejriwal whenever Delhi is in trouble.”

“Be it a pollution issue, water issue or any other, when Arvind Kejriwal fails to find any solution, he starts playing the blame game. Doing politics even on natural calamities is totally unethical,” he said.

Haryana Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala alleged that “Kejriwal has a habit” of blaming neighbouring states. “Arvind Kejriwal, who was born in Haryana, likes to blame Haryana for all the issues of Delhi,” he said.

He advised the Delhi CM to join hands and fight this calamity together “instead of playing the blame game.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar was released only in the Yamuna canal of Delhi and not towards the east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and within Haryana.

AAP leader, Somnath Bharti, termed the flood-like situation in Delhi a “BJP-made disaster.”

“The east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry. The water flow has been diverted towards Delhi purposely,” Bharti alleged.

