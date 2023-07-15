India, France firm up roadmap for next 25 years during PM Modi's visit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Underlining that defence cooperation remains the pillar of Indo-French ties, India and France on Friday announced the joint development of jet and helicopter engines and the construction of three Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.

The announcements were made after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, there was no word on the procurement of 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets. The two countries have set 'bold and ambitious' goals to strengthen the strategic cooperation over the next 25 years, PM Modi said as he concluded his two-day visit to France.

“We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. On the strong foundation of the last 25 years, we are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. We are setting bold and ambitious goals for this,” Modi said in a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi also announced that a new Indian consulate will be opened in Marseilles. In a joint statement, Marcon highlighted the defence ties between India and France and how Indian soldiers fought for the French. He said 30,000 French students will study in India by 2030, adding that the visa process will be simplified to allow Indian students to come and study in France.

Earlier in the day, Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, becoming the first Indian PM to receive the coveted honour. The other dignitaries who received the honour include Nelson Mandela, King Charles and Angela Merkel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and France can look at jointly manufacturing key military platforms for friendly third countries as well.

