Jharkhand to launch scheme for jobless youths

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Government will soon launch Mukhya Mantri Sarthi Yojana (MMSY) to enhance employment opportunities for its youth. The scheme was scheduled to be launched on Saturday (July 15) but was postponed due to unknown reasons. According to sources at Chief Minister’s Office, the next date will be announced very soon.

The scheme aims to connect talented youth with job and self-employment opportunities by providing free skill training. The scheme will be launched in 80 blocks across the state in its first phase (2023-24) and will be extended to other blocks eventually.

Under the scheme, youths will be made self-reliant with the assistance of the Birsa Centre (Block Level Institute for Rural Skill Acquisition), benefiting people from all backgrounds. Skill training will be provided at the block level for men and women of age groups 18-35 in the general category and up to 50 in the reserved category (ST/SC/OBC). They will be provided training in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering so that they could be linked to employment and self-employment.

In case the trainees did not get a job even after 3 months, they will be provided an allowance of Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 each to the girls and boys respectively for a maximum period of one year through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Physically challenged trainees who have undergone the training will also be given an allowance of Rs 1500 every month for a year. There is also a provision of giving Rs 1,000 per month through DBT to the non-residential training trainees to travel from their homes to the training centre and back. The Labour Department’s MMSY is part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission. This scheme will take the skill mission to the block level.

RANCHI: Jharkhand Government will soon launch Mukhya Mantri Sarthi Yojana (MMSY) to enhance employment opportunities for its youth. The scheme was scheduled to be launched on Saturday (July 15) but was postponed due to unknown reasons. According to sources at Chief Minister’s Office, the next date will be announced very soon. The scheme aims to connect talented youth with job and self-employment opportunities by providing free skill training. The scheme will be launched in 80 blocks across the state in its first phase (2023-24) and will be extended to other blocks eventually. Under the scheme, youths will be made self-reliant with the assistance of the Birsa Centre (Block Level Institute for Rural Skill Acquisition), benefiting people from all backgrounds. Skill training will be provided at the block level for men and women of age groups 18-35 in the general category and up to 50 in the reserved category (ST/SC/OBC). They will be provided training in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering so that they could be linked to employment and self-employment.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case the trainees did not get a job even after 3 months, they will be provided an allowance of Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 each to the girls and boys respectively for a maximum period of one year through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Physically challenged trainees who have undergone the training will also be given an allowance of Rs 1500 every month for a year. There is also a provision of giving Rs 1,000 per month through DBT to the non-residential training trainees to travel from their homes to the training centre and back. The Labour Department’s MMSY is part of the Jharkhand Skill Mission. This scheme will take the skill mission to the block level.