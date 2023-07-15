Home Nation

Main accused in murder of Dalit girl in Karauli arrested

Published: 15th July 2023 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police in Rajasthan's Karauli have arrested the main accused in the murder of an 18-year-old Dalit girl, a senior official said on Saturday.

The woman's body was found in a well on Thursday. She was allegedly abducted and later found dead with a gunshot wound and acid burns.

According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was the gunshot wound.

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Mamta Gupta said the main accused in the murder of the Dalit woman has been arrested and is being interrogated. She said the woman's family members are refusing to accept the body.

Gupta had said on Friday that officials are in talks with the woman's family regarding compensation and other demands.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh met the woman's family members in Karauli and targeted the Congress government over the law and order situation in the state.

P R Meena, Congress MLA from Todabhim, reached the hospital in Karauli where the woman's body has been kept and met BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is sitting on a dharna with the woman's family members.

The woman's family members are demanding strict action against the culprits and compensation.

The BJP has been targeting the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government over the issue.

Members of opposition parties had raised the matter in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday and demanded a response from the government.

Earlier today, BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the ruling Congress government and demanded strict action against those responsible.

