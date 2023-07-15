Now, IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; courses to begin from January 2024

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another feather in the IITs' cap, IIT Delhi is going global as it is all set to start an overseas campus in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) have signed an agreement for setting up the campus of IIT Delhi in the Gulf country.

The new offshore campus will offer Master's courses from January next year, while Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the UAE.

The MoU is part of the "IITs go global" campaign. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the second IIT to announce the setting up of an offshore campus.

Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up its campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar. The next IIT which will be opening its campus overseas is IIT Kharagpur. It will be setting up its campus in Kuala Lumpur.

"MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in the internationalisation of India’s education," tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ALSO READ | Zanzibar to get IIT Madras campus in October

"An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

Complementing the ongoing UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the MoU reflects the shared vision of both nations to prioritize educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments in human capital as the foundations for future prosperity and enablers of long-term economic growth and sustainable development, according to a statement issued by the union education ministry.

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi will complement the academic, research and innovation ecosystem in Abu Dhabi through collaboration with key players such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Technology Innovation Institute, and Hub71 to offer complimentary programs, conduct cutting edge research, and advance the local startup ecosystem.

The IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi campus is expected to launch its academic programs in 2024 and a host of bachelor’s, master’s and PhD programs, and operate research centres related to sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences, the statement added.

It is also expected to offer a diverse range of programs covering energy and sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, computer science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences, and humanities.

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi graduates will join an illustrious alumni network of graduates from 23 campuses across India.

IIT Delhi recently ranked among the world’s top 50 institutions for engineering and technology. It also scored a top 30 rank for global employability in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.

NEW DELHI: In yet another feather in the IITs' cap, IIT Delhi is going global as it is all set to start an overseas campus in Abu Dhabi. The Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) have signed an agreement for setting up the campus of IIT Delhi in the Gulf country. The new offshore campus will offer Master's courses from January next year, while Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the UAE. The MoU is part of the "IITs go global" campaign. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the second IIT to announce the setting up of an offshore campus. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up its campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar. The next IIT which will be opening its campus overseas is IIT Kharagpur. It will be setting up its campus in Kuala Lumpur. "MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in the internationalisation of India’s education," tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. ALSO READ | Zanzibar to get IIT Madras campus in October "An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added. Complementing the ongoing UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the MoU reflects the shared vision of both nations to prioritize educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments in human capital as the foundations for future prosperity and enablers of long-term economic growth and sustainable development, according to a statement issued by the union education ministry. IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi will complement the academic, research and innovation ecosystem in Abu Dhabi through collaboration with key players such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Technology Innovation Institute, and Hub71 to offer complimentary programs, conduct cutting edge research, and advance the local startup ecosystem. The IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi campus is expected to launch its academic programs in 2024 and a host of bachelor’s, master’s and PhD programs, and operate research centres related to sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences, the statement added. It is also expected to offer a diverse range of programs covering energy and sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, computer science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences, and humanities. IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi graduates will join an illustrious alumni network of graduates from 23 campuses across India. IIT Delhi recently ranked among the world’s top 50 institutions for engineering and technology. It also scored a top 30 rank for global employability in the 2022 QS World University Rankings.