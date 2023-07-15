Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand till July 18, devastating monsoon continues

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The State Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand on Saturday as the outbreak of monsoon rains continued in the hilly and plain areas of the state, plagued by natural disasters, incessant rains and landslides. The Badrinath Yatra has been disrupted again due to landslides and torrential rains. Dehradun has lost rail connectivity with other parts of the country due to heavy debris on the railway track near Haridwar.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, "The weather in the state is expected to remain the same till July 18. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Doon on Saturday, while a landslide occurred on the Vikasnagar-Herbertpur-Barkot national highway in Uttarkashi."

Haridwar District Disaster Management Officer Meera Rawat told The New Indian Express, "Though the Ganga is flowing below the danger mark, 71 villages are still affected by waterlogging. A total of 3837 families have been affected by this flood, including a total of 15654 persons. Five relief centres are currently operational, and 4000 food packets were distributed to the affected on Saturday as well." He added that almost 209 buildings had been damaged in the floods and 10 roads are still closed in the district.

According to the Haridwar Disaster Management Office, "78 trains going from Uttarakhand to the capital Delhi and other parts of the country have been cancelled due to debris on the tracks." As many as 15 short-distance trains have been cancelled, besides four diverted.

A resident trying to stay afloat amidst the daunting Uttarakhand floods. (Photo | EPS)

SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, "During the monsoon so far in July, 284 people have been rescued by the SDRF through 36 rescue operations across the state, while nine bodies have also been recovered." Apart from this, the search for six missing people is being done continuously.

"Many people stranded in Dakpathar, Rishikesh, and Kotdwar areas were also rescued by SDRF due to being trapped in torrential rains. The flood rescue team efficiently carried out rescue operations with rafts, ducky boats, and remotely operated life-boys," said Commandant Manikant Mishra.

Besides Haridwar, monsoon rains have also caused massive landslides and road blockades in Pithoragarh district. Dharchula Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Pant said, "The Tawaghat-Lipulekh road leading to the China border and the Tawaghat-Darma road connecting the China border were opened midway for some time but have been closed since then. There is heavy debris in many places."

Rainwater has also wreaked havoc on a large scale in the Bansabgarh valley of Talla Johar falling in Tezam and Bangapani tehsils. All link roads including Nachni-Bansabgarh road have been closed. Debris has entered many houses in the villages.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Operation Center, "Bagwal Dhar has been divided into two parts due to the breakdown of the road in Tehri. A 30-metre stretch of state highway Lakshmoli-Hisariakhal in Kirtinagar block is causing inconvenience to the population of 10 villages, forcing them to travel an additional 10 km."

