Home Nation

Nadda launches BJP campaign against Congress in Rajasthan

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

Published: 16th July 2023 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

J P Nadda

Nadda was given a warm welcome at the Jaipur airport by party leaders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.

The campaign will be run across the state.

Nadda was given a warm welcome at the Jaipur airport by party leaders.  He was received by state party chief C P Joshi, leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of the opposition Satish Poonia and others.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues. He also released a 'Fail Card' of the Congress-led state government. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda BJP AICC Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp