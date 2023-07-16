Nadda launches BJP campaign against Congress in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president J P Nadda launched the party's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign against the Congress government in the state at a public meeting in Jaipur on Sunday.

The campaign will be run across the state.

Nadda was given a warm welcome at the Jaipur airport by party leaders. He was received by state party chief C P Joshi, leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of the opposition Satish Poonia and others.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues. He also released a 'Fail Card' of the Congress-led state government. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

