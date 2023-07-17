Navy veterans held in Qatar file mercy plea

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been over ten-and-a-half months since the eight naval veterans were taken into custody by Qatar’s interior ministry and with no clarity on when the trial will end, some members have filed a mercy petition to the Emir of Qatar to grant them pardon.

“Since most of the veterans are aged above 60 years, their health has been adversely impacted by the trial. There is no clarity on the charges that have been levelled against them. They are based on sections under Qatari law, so little is known about how long the case would last.

During the last hearing on June 21, two of the investigators were tried and the next hearing is on July 19. There is uncertainty about how long this trial will continue. It is for the same reason that some family members have filed a mercy petition and are pleading to the Emir to pardon the veterans,” said a source.

The Emir typically issues pardons twice a year, during Ramadan and National Day. No official information regarding those released is usually disclosed, unless the pardons involve expats, in which case their consulates sometimes share information about the releases.

The families of the veterans say that the Emir of Qatar is known to be benevolent and they are hopeful of their plea being considered. Meanwhile, families of the naval veterans are being allowed to meet them once a week and phone calls are also facilitated for those who have families back home and are not able to travel to Doha.

“Every time we spoke to our kin in Doha over the phone, he maintains that they have not done anything unlawful,” said a family member of one of the veterans. “The case is in what is called ‘The Court of First Instance’. Four hearings have taken place.

Our Embassy is closely following it. The full nature of the charges is not entirely clear. We are ensuring that our nationals are receiving the required legal assistance. The family members continue to receive weekly phone calls and meetings. They are being updated with the proceedings of the case on a regular basis,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi recently. When the tide turns in favour of these eight naval veterans and they are actually repatriated; only time will tell.

WAITING IN CONFINEMENT

August 30, 2022

Eight naval veterans (Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and sailor Ragesh) are taken away from their homes in Doha by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior for questioning. The naval veterans were working for an Omani firm based in Doha, Dhara. They never returned home and have been in detention ever since.

October 3, 2022

First Consular access was granted

The CEO of the company an Omani Emir also came down to Doha to get his officials out but he was kept in solitary confinement too for two months after which he was released on bail

March 15, 2023: The last bail plea was rejected. Month after month, applications were being submitted for bail, but they were getting rejected each time.

March 25, 2023: Charges were filed against the eight veterans and they are being tried under Qatari law

May 30, 2023: Dhara closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home

Four hearings have taken place since the legal trial began

July 19, 2023: Date of next hearing

