Two-thirds of India's voters will kick BJP out in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the two-day congregation of opposition parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, claimed that at least two-thirds of India's voters have decided to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While interacting with media persons, the SP chief said that he was confident that the country's voters would kick the BJP out of office in next year's general elections.

Akhilesh also extended gratitude to the people of Karnataka for defeating the BJP government in recently concluded Assembly polls.

Taking a jibe at the proposed July 18 meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Akhilesh said "those who indulged in copying others have never become successful."

"As they (NDA) came to know that opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru, they decided to call a meeting of their leaders in Delhi on Tuesday."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that he was getting information from every nook and corner of the country that the BJP was going to face a total rout in the upcoming general elections.

When asked about the switchover by his party's sitting MLA Dara Singh Chauhan to the BJP, the SP chief said that the ruling party was back to its basics. "The BJP has always been in the habit of poaching leaders from other parties. They have been doing it in UP. They know how to lure people for their political benefit and they have started working on these lines in UP again," said Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Bengaluru, the SP chief took to Twitter and posted in Hindi: "Always feel good while coming to Karnataka as have learned many chapters of life here. Now, will script another historical chapter of the country here. History is associated with this place, now future will also be

associated."

