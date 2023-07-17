Home Nation

Two-thirds of India's voters will kick BJP out in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at the proposed July 18 meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Akhilesh said "those who indulged in copying others have never become successful." 

Published: 17th July 2023 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives for the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, July 17, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the two-day congregation of opposition parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, claimed that at least two-thirds of India's voters have decided to oust the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While interacting with media persons, the SP chief said that he was confident that the country's voters would kick the BJP out of office in next year's general elections.

Akhilesh also extended gratitude to the people of Karnataka for defeating the BJP government in recently concluded Assembly polls.

Taking a jibe at the proposed July 18 meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Akhilesh said "those who indulged in copying others have never become successful." 

"As they (NDA) came to know that opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru, they decided to call a meeting of their leaders in Delhi on Tuesday."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that he was getting information from every nook and corner of the country that the BJP was going to face a total rout in the upcoming general elections.

When asked about the switchover by his party's sitting MLA Dara Singh Chauhan to the BJP, the SP chief said that the ruling party was back to its basics. "The BJP has always been in the habit of poaching leaders from other parties. They have been doing it in UP. They know how to lure people for their political benefit and they have started working on these lines in UP again," said Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Bengaluru, the SP chief took to Twitter and posted in Hindi: "Always feel good while coming to Karnataka as have learned many chapters of life here. Now, will script another historical chapter of the country here. History is associated with this place, now future will also be
associated."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh YadavBJPNDAOpposition unity Lok Sabha pollsOpposition Meet2024 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp