As NDA parties meets, PM Modi hails it as time-tested alliance 

The meeting coincides with the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of strength by the ruling party.

Published: 18th July 2023 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

NDA_New delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by NDA leaders before the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of 38 parties joined a meeting of the BJP-led NDA here, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the bloc is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coming together of NDA allies is a matter of 'immense joy'. He tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today.

Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

This will be the first such meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government.

It underscores the ruling party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties were coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

