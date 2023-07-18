Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed interim bail till July 20 to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case moved by a group of female grapplers.



Besides Singh, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted interim bail to co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI in connection with the case on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each till the next date of hearing of the case.

The case will be heard further for arguments on bail on Thursday at 12:30 PM.

During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that even though the chargesheet (against Singh) has been filed without arrest, he still opposes the bail application.

Adv Rajiv Mohan appeared for the accused persons and moved two separate applications for bail for them.

The court observed that the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused persons have cooperated with investigation and they appeared before the court 'without any coercive process.'

It was further noted that the alleged offences against the accused are punishable with imprisonment not more than 7 years.

".. the accused persons undertake to remain present before this court whenever called for and are further ready and willing to furnish bail and are ready to comply with every condition on bail," the judge said in the order.

The court, in its order, emphasised that it is bound to follow the Supreme Court order in the case of Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI, saying "..the Hon’ble Apex Court has observed that where the offences are punishable with imprisonment of 7 years or less and the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused has cooperated throughout in the investigation including appearing before Investigating Officer whenever called, the bail applications of such accused on appearance may be decided without the accused being taken in physical custody or by granting interim bail till the bail application is decided.."

The same bench had earlier took cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the Indian Penal Code while asking them to appear before the court Tuesday observing both are presently in Delhi itself.

Notably, the Delhi High Court, had on July 7, allowed a minor wrestler from the group of complainants to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

The politician has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed interim bail till July 20 to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case moved by a group of female grapplers. Besides Singh, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal also granted interim bail to co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI in connection with the case on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each till the next date of hearing of the case. The case will be heard further for arguments on bail on Thursday at 12:30 PM. During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that even though the chargesheet (against Singh) has been filed without arrest, he still opposes the bail application.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adv Rajiv Mohan appeared for the accused persons and moved two separate applications for bail for them. The court observed that the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused persons have cooperated with investigation and they appeared before the court 'without any coercive process.' It was further noted that the alleged offences against the accused are punishable with imprisonment not more than 7 years. ".. the accused persons undertake to remain present before this court whenever called for and are further ready and willing to furnish bail and are ready to comply with every condition on bail," the judge said in the order. The court, in its order, emphasised that it is bound to follow the Supreme Court order in the case of Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI, saying "..the Hon’ble Apex Court has observed that where the offences are punishable with imprisonment of 7 years or less and the chargesheet has been filed without arrest and the accused has cooperated throughout in the investigation including appearing before Investigating Officer whenever called, the bail applications of such accused on appearance may be decided without the accused being taken in physical custody or by granting interim bail till the bail application is decided.." The same bench had earlier took cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the Indian Penal Code while asking them to appear before the court Tuesday observing both are presently in Delhi itself. Notably, the Delhi High Court, had on July 7, allowed a minor wrestler from the group of complainants to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade. The politician has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".