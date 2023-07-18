Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demand of  Rs 41K cr

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After taking charge of the finance ministry, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday tabled the Rs 41,243 crore supplementary demand on the first day of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly.

According to the note circulated by the finance department, the Rs 41,243-crore supplementary demand includes Rs 13,091.21 crore for commuted expenditure, Rs 25,611.38 crore for plan expenditure and Rs 2,540.62 crore for the state’s contribution towards various central government schemes.

The supplementary demands are other than the provisions sanctioned in the annual budget. The note reads that the highest amount of Rs 6,224.55 crore allocations to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, followed by the water supply and cleanliness department gets Rs 5,873.91 crore. Rs 5,219.80 crore is earmarked for the agriculture and animal husbandry department, Rs 5,121.10 crore for school education, Rs 4,244.41 crore for social justice and special assistance, Rs 2,098.47 crore for the public work department and Rs 2,070.66 crore for the rural development department.

The finance minister earmarked Rs 1,622.51 crore for tribal development, Rs 1,597.81 crore for women and child development, Rs 1,187.80 crore for public health department, Rs 1,130.70 crore for cooperation, marketing and textile department and Rs 1,094.46 crore for home department. A paltry allocation of Rs 132.58 crore has been made for the medical education and medical drugs department.

The state government’s contribution towards the much-debated Jal Jeevan Mission will be Rs 5,686 crore, Rs 4,000 crore for the state’s Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Fund and Rs 2,100 crore for the Metro rail stamp duty cess.

