Pawar stays mum in meet with Ajit MLAs

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Sharad Pawar on Monday played hardball with rebel NCP ministers and MLAs who recently left him and joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. The rebels, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, wanted a solution for the current situation concerning party ownership. On Sunday, NCP ministers met Sharad Pawar and requested that he should "protect, not punish" them in elections. A recent survey shows that the Ajit Pawar faction could win only nine seats while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's tally could be as high as 45 in the 288-member House if the state elections were to take place today. The survey also said 80% of people in the state feel that the NCP belongs to Sharad Pawar. This has created ripples in the Ajit Pawar-led faction. Senior NCP leaders said in both meetings, Sharad Pawar did not react and remained silent. All that the senior Pawar asked them was about sowing and the monsoon progress in MLAs' respective constituencies. He refused to talk politically with them. When all ministers insisted that the solutions should be worked out for this current political logjam, Sharad Pawar rather than offering any solutions, asked them for their own ideas. He informed the Ajit faction that his path was clear, which is against the BJP and its ideology," said a source. The Ajit faction MLAs came in to meet Sr Pawar at his office, but he didn't allow them to see him. Instead, he asked his state party chief Jayant Patil to be present in the meeting at Sr Pawar's office at YB Chavan Centre, which is near Mantralaya, the seat of power in Maharashtra. "I was caught up at Raj Bhavan. When I rushed to YB Chavan Centre, these MLAs were asked to sit outside Sharad Pawar's office. He did not call them until I arrived at the centre. We had a meeting," said Jayant Patil. "But his stand was very clear," Patil said. "Sharad Pawar Saheb has already spoken. It is not right for him to speak again and again and issue clarifications. The matter is closed from our side as far as rebel MLAs are concerned," Patil added. Speaking to the media after the meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel, who has aligned with Ajit Pawar, said they again asked Sr Pawar to ensure that the NCP stays united. Sources close to Ajit Pawar said if Sharad Pawar is not with them, then there is no value in their faction of NCP. "BJP is keen to offer the chief ministerial post to Ajit dada, but they are asking for the support of Sharad Pawar. BJP has even offered the key Union cabinet portfolio to NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. We are pursuing with him that if we remain with BJP, then there is a future for the party. Sharad Pawar is our leader so we continue to meet him. He cannot leave us in the lurch," said a leader. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's absence from the dinner organised by the Opposition a day ahead of the conclave in Bengaluru sparked speculation on Monday. Many wondered if Pawar is taking a U-turn over Opposition unity efforts. However, Sr Pawar's office clarified that he would attend the meeting on Tuesday. His absence was attributed to his prior commitments in Mumbai.