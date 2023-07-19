16 including 4 cops electrocuted in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: At least 16 people, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards, were killed and seven others were seriously injured when they accidentally came in contact with an electric wire and got electrocuted. The incident took place on Wednesday morning near the sewerage treatment plant in the project run under Namami Gange in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

According to information received from the State Emergency Operation Center from Chamoli, a watchman died due to sudden electrocution in the sewerage treatment plant of Namami Gange project operated through outsourcing.

When the watchman did not return home after night duty, his family members went out in the morning to find him. The police too went to the spot when a surge of electricity suddenly hit them as well as other curious onlookers which led to deaths and injuries.

Chamoli Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shah told The New Indian Express, "Initially, there was a transformer blast, but due to an iron railing being present on the premises of the wet ground, several people suddenly got electrocuted resulting in casualties." He further added that "16 people have been confirmed dead in the accident, while the rest are undergoing treatment at Gopeshwar Hospital."

The deceased have been identified as Sub-Inspector Pradeep Rawat, Home Guard Mukande, Gopal, and Sobatlal. Apart from these, Sumit, a resident of village Rangtoli Chamoli, Surendra Lal, Devi Lal, Yogendra Singh, Surendra Singh Rawat, Vipin, and Manoj Kumar are all residents of Harmani village. Sukhdev, Pramod Kumar, and Deepu Kumar are Mahipal residents of Rangtoli village.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the spot and expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Home Minister Amit Shah has sought detailed information from the CM regarding the incident. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been announced immediately to the kin of the deceased.

