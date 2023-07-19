Home Nation

Armed forces: No names, but numbers for new theatre commands

Countries like the US and China have named their theatre commands after the regions they are entrusted to operate in.

Published: 19th July 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

India's Armed forces. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deviating from the general norm followed by other countries in naming their Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC) after the regions the commands operate in, India may call its ITCs by numbers.
The country’s soon-to-be-announced ITCs, according to sources, “will be given numbers. The ITC based in Rajasthan’s Jaipur will be Number 1”. This will be followed by the ITC based in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, which will be Number 2; and Number 3 would be the ITC based in Karnataka’s Karwar. 

Countries like the US and China have named their theatre commands after the regions they are entrusted to operate in. The US has six geographic combatant commands and China has five theatre commands. The Hawaii-headquartered United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) includes India in its name. China’s Sichuan-headquartered ‘Western Theatre Command’ oversees its military operations along the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control.

As reported first by The New Indian Express, the Jaipur-headquartered South Western Command (SWC) will be the first theatre command to be launched, followed by Lucknow-based Northern Theatre Command. An announcement in this regard is expected on Independence Day.

The SWC will initially function as the test-bed ITC in order to iron out the shortcomings and implement the commensurate amendments. The Lucknow-based ITC will be the next in line, followed by the Maritime Theatre Command, based out of Karwar in Karnataka, entrusted with the responsibility of the coastal and maritime operations.

The commands are being worked out according to the concept of ‘One Border One Force’. The Western Integrated Theatre Command will be responsible for defence and security concerning Pakistan. Lucknow, which is the headquarters of the Central ‘Surya’ Command of the Indian Army now, is to become the headquarters of the Northern ITC, with the entire northern border with China under its responsibility.

NOMENCLATURE

Number 1: Jaipur-based ITC
Number 2: Lucknow-based ITC
Number 3: Karwar-based ITC

Currently, the 3 armed forces function with 17 independent commands: 

7 commands each under Army & Air Force 

3 commands under Navy

2 unified commands: Andaman and Nicobar Command & Strategic Forces Command

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Integrated Theatre Commands armed forces

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp