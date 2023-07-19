Home Nation

At all-party meeting, Congress demands discussion on Manipur situation in Parliament

Almost all opposition parties in the meeting demanded a discussion on the situation in Manipur and the alleged "attack" on the federal structure of the Constitution.

Published: 19th July 2023 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that it takes two hands to clap, the Congress on Wednesday said if the government wants Parliament to function, it should allow the opposition parties to raise issues and demanded a discussion on Manipur during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made the remarks after participating in the all-party meeting ahead of the session starting Thursday.

Almost all opposition parties in the meeting demanded a discussion on the situation in Manipur and the alleged "attack" on the federal structure of the Constitution, according to some of the leaders present in the meeting.

Chowdhury told reporters that he participated in the Business Advisory Committee meeting and raised all the issues that need to be discussed.

"At the all-party meeting also, I raised the issues...our demand is that there is the issue of Manipur which must be discussed," Chowdhury said.

"Two months have passed but the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is silent. I would like to request that he has been silent for over two months but he should at least make a statement in Parliament and allow us to hold a debate," he said.

"We want to bring an adjournment motion (for discussion) tomorrow as the situation in Manipur is deteriorating," Chowdhury said.

He said other issues such as floods in various parts of the country, the railway tragedy in Odisha's Balasore, unemployment, price rise and federal structure being "attacked" should also be discussed.

Chowdhury said he also demanded that the India-China border issue and the imbalance of trade should also be debated.

"We said categorically that it takes two hands to clap. If the ruling party wants to run Parliament then it must give space to issues raised by the opposition. We have demanded that we be allowed to raise all issues," he asserted.

Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha said, "We should be allowed to speak over the issue of the federal structure under attack whether it's in Delhi, Punjab or Karnataka."

On its part, the government at the meeting said that it was willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur clashes Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp