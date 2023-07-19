Home Nation

BJP remembered NDA only after 26 opposition parties came together: Sena (UBT)

He said the next meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the coalition formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be in Mumbai.

Published: 19th July 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the ruling party remembered the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) only after 26 opposition parties came together to form the grouping 'INDIA'.

Talking to reporters, he said the next meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the coalition formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be in Mumbai.

He asserted that INDIA will defeat 'dictatorship' in the country.

"You have now remembered NDA only after we 26 (opposition) parties came together in Patna and Bengaluru as 'INDIA' for the country.

It is only after meetings that your lotus (BJP's party symbol) started blooming," Raut said.

He added that INDIA will decide who the next prime minister will be.

Leaders of 38 parties, part of the NDA, met in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a meeting of 26 opposition parties, which included the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, a proposal was adopted unanimously to name their coalition as INDIA.

The original suggestion was to call it 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance', but the word 'democratic' was replaced with 'developmental' after some leaders said it sounded too similar to the ruling NDA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDA Sanjay Raut INDIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp