INDIA vs NDA: Congress hits back at Assam CM's criticism of opposition alliance's name

By Online Desk

The Congress hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his Bharat vs India post and the criticism of the name of the Opposition aliance. On Tuesday, at the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, it was decided that the new bloc will be called as INDIA, acronym for Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance.

After the news about the name for the alliance came out, Sarma took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Opposition.

"Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat. British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat . BJP for BHARAT," he tweeted.

Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat .



BJP for BHARAT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

Hitting back at the Assam Chief Minister, Senior leader and Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter, "Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmers"

"He's (Modi) asked CMs of different states to work together as 'Team India'. He even made an appeal to Vote India!" he added.

Is the Assam CM having a surplus of sour grapes in his mouth? His new mentor, Mr. Modi, gave us Skill India, Start-up India and Digital India—all new names for ongoing programmes. He’s asked CMs of different states to work together as ‘Team India’. He even made an appeal to Vote… pic.twitter.com/YYCeDcWMui — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 19, 2023

“But when 26 political parties call their formation INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), he throws a fit and says the use of India reflects ‘colonial mentality’! He should tell that to his Boss,” he said.

He also shared an old video of Modi in which he is seen appealing to "vote for India".

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also slammed Sarma on Twitter. She said he should find a better tweet writer, and the current one makes him appear foolish.

Himanta, find a better tweet writer. This one makes you appear foolish. Your fight seems to begin with your geo location on your twitter bio



Be rest assured we will ensure

जुड़ेगा भारत, जीतेगा INDIA@himantabiswa https://t.co/bRBOTrVwMr — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 18, 2023

On Wednesday, a day after revealing the alliance's name, the bloc has also revealed their tagline- "Jeetega Bharat"- for the upcoming elections.

