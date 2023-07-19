Karnataka: Police detain former CM Bommai for protesting outside assembly against suspension of MLAs

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was detained by the police for protesting against the suspension of ten BJP MLAs from the assembly on Wednesday.

Bommai was detained along with other leaders for protesting against the suspension of 10 party legislators outside the assembly.

Speaker UT Khader suspended ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the rest of the assembly session for "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House.

The ten members were suspended as they tore copies of bills and agenda and threw them at the Speaker's Chair.

The suspended MLAs were protesting against the government for deputing 30 IAS officers for welcoming the leaders of opposition parties who had arrived in Bengaluru for the meeting of opposition parties.

Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, CN Ashwath Narayan, Yashpal Anand Suvarna, D Vedavyas Kamath, Arvind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra, Umanatha Kotian, Dheeraj Muniraju and Bharath Shetty Y, have been suspended for this session.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MLAs create ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly; shouting against State Government's decision to depute IAS officers for an opposition party meeting held in Bengaluru



(Video source: Karnataka Assembly) pic.twitter.com/ABRSTkf6OL — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Rudrappa Lamani, who was occupying the Speaker's Chair said, “I am naming them (the 10 MLAs) because of their indecent and disrespectful conduct," following which Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the House responds to his "anguish".

“I am presenting this proposal...I request you that on this day under section 348 of the Karnataka Assembly Rules of Procedure, these members should be suspended from the Karnataka Assembly till the rest of the session for their indecent and disrespectful conduct, and should be barred from entering the House,” Patil said.

Before adjourning the House for lunch, the Deputy Speaker also accused the BJP legislators of targettig him as he is from the Dalit community.

Dr G Parameshwara, the Home Minister of Karnataka, condemned the incident, saying, "We have laid out some guidelines, some rules in the house. House rules are there. Nobody prevents them to go and protest...But there is some basic discipline that they have to follow, attacking the chair is something we don't see in the Karnataka legislature...And this has happened. It is unfortunate and we also appeal to the speaker to take some action."

After the suspension of the BJP MLAs, there was a ruckus outside the Assembly, and Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal fell unconscious. He has been taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave a no-confidence notice against the Speaker.

#WATCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal falls unconscious following the ruckus outside the Karnataka Assembly. He has been taken to the hospital.



10 BJP MLAs have been suspended for this session for throwing paper at the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and chair… pic.twitter.com/7sV4iv9VQo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Former chief minister Bommai, while protesting against the suspension, said, "This is the black day for Democracy. There was a murder of democracy today. They (10 BJP MLAs) have been suspended for their small agitation. We will fight for the right of the suspended MLAs." He was subsequently detained by the police.

CHENNAI: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was detained by the police for protesting against the suspension of ten BJP MLAs from the assembly on Wednesday. Bommai was detained along with other leaders for protesting against the suspension of 10 party legislators outside the assembly. Speaker UT Khader suspended ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the rest of the assembly session for "indecent and disrespectful conduct" in the House.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ten members were suspended as they tore copies of bills and agenda and threw them at the Speaker's Chair. The suspended MLAs were protesting against the government for deputing 30 IAS officers for welcoming the leaders of opposition parties who had arrived in Bengaluru for the meeting of opposition parties. Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, CN Ashwath Narayan, Yashpal Anand Suvarna, D Vedavyas Kamath, Arvind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra, Umanatha Kotian, Dheeraj Muniraju and Bharath Shetty Y, have been suspended for this session. #WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MLAs create ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly; shouting against State Government's decision to depute IAS officers for an opposition party meeting held in Bengaluru (Video source: Karnataka Assembly) pic.twitter.com/ABRSTkf6OL — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023 Rudrappa Lamani, who was occupying the Speaker's Chair said, “I am naming them (the 10 MLAs) because of their indecent and disrespectful conduct," following which Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said the House responds to his "anguish". “I am presenting this proposal...I request you that on this day under section 348 of the Karnataka Assembly Rules of Procedure, these members should be suspended from the Karnataka Assembly till the rest of the session for their indecent and disrespectful conduct, and should be barred from entering the House,” Patil said. Before adjourning the House for lunch, the Deputy Speaker also accused the BJP legislators of targettig him as he is from the Dalit community. Dr G Parameshwara, the Home Minister of Karnataka, condemned the incident, saying, "We have laid out some guidelines, some rules in the house. House rules are there. Nobody prevents them to go and protest...But there is some basic discipline that they have to follow, attacking the chair is something we don't see in the Karnataka legislature...And this has happened. It is unfortunate and we also appeal to the speaker to take some action." After the suspension of the BJP MLAs, there was a ruckus outside the Assembly, and Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal fell unconscious. He has been taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and JD(S) gave a no-confidence notice against the Speaker. #WATCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal falls unconscious following the ruckus outside the Karnataka Assembly. He has been taken to the hospital. 10 BJP MLAs have been suspended for this session for throwing paper at the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and chair… pic.twitter.com/7sV4iv9VQo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023 Former chief minister Bommai, while protesting against the suspension, said, "This is the black day for Democracy. There was a murder of democracy today. They (10 BJP MLAs) have been suspended for their small agitation. We will fight for the right of the suspended MLAs." He was subsequently detained by the police.