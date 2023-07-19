Maharashtra row: Fadnavis orders probe into former BJP MP Somaiya sex clips

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced a high-level probe into 35 video clips, running into eight hours, that allegedly feature former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya in a compromising position.

Fadnavis asserted that no one found guilty will be spared. Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danave raised the matter in the Maharashtra state legislative council. Danave presented a pen drive containing over eight hours of video clips and handed it to home minister Devendra Fadnavis for an in-depth probe.

“It was observed that Kirit Somaiya used to extort women officers and he even blackmailed them … by using a central agency — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — as a threat. Somaiya earlier used to extort money by filing false cases and asking central agencies to probe.

Now, the journey has turned from extortionist to sextornist. He has also used very bad words against the Marathi women in these videos. We want a high-level probe by a special investigations team,” Danave demanded.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said the matter is of serious nature. “We assure the House that the matter will be probed by a high-level team. We are not going to spare anyone. An impartial probe will be carried out. If anyone has a complaint, documents and clips, they should submit it to the police for a probe. We will also check out who was the woman on the other side.

As per norms, the identity of the woman will not be revealed. The police will do its duty in the given framework,” Fadnavis said. Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab said that Kirit Somaiya destroyed many families by using the central agency’s threat.

