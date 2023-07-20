Absolutely heartbroken, appalled: Various opposition leaders react to Manipur viral video

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a nationwide uproar over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, which surfaced on social media, various opposition leaders and chief ministers of states reacted to the horrific video.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was appalled by the "violence unleashed on women" in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take action to restore peace.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity."

READ HERE | Manipur viral video: 'What action has been taken against perpetrators', Supreme Court asks govt

Further, he said: "We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur."

READ HERE | Centre orders Twitter to take down video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, says probe on

BRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday, referring to a video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set aside everything and use all their time to save the northeastern state.

He said Indians were raging against the Taliban when they were disrespecting children and women and in India, "Kuki women" being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the "Meitei mob in Manipur" is a distressing and nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India.

"We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women.

Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India!!" "All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence.

Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur," he tweeted today.

Appealing to people of the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Manipur to be resolved, Rama Rao in a statement said such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilised society.

The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large, he further said.

As responsible citizens of India, it is a collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community, he further added.

The plea for immediate involvement to safeguard lives in Manipur serves as an urgent call for action, emphasising the need for the highest authorities to intervene promptly and ensure justice and security for the people of the state, he added.

READ HERE | Modi govt turning democracy into 'mobocracy': Congress chief Kharge on Manipur viral video

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state.

Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, "Without humanity, your glory is worthless.

" Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is "despicable", he said.

"It's time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur.

Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur," Pawar tweeted.

His daughter and NCP's working president Supriya Sule also said the situation in Manipur demands immediate action.

"Shocking visuals from #Manipur - sickening, disgraceful, and utterly inhumane treatment! The situation demands IMMEDIATE action!" the Lok Sabha member said in a tweet.

"Let's raise our voices and DEMAND accountability. Silence in the face of such atrocities is UNACCEPTABLE!" she added.

VIDEO | "The Chief Minister (of Manipur) must be removed and a CBI enquiry must be done, then a debate be held in the Parliament," says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. #ParliamentMonsoonSession2023 pic.twitter.com/2kicvqZPo2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the parading of two women naked and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mann said such incidents "cannot be tolerated in our society".

Seeking exemplary action in the matter, the Punja chief minister, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Attention needs to be given to the situation in Manipur which is deteriorating day by day."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mounted an attack on the BJP over the situation in Manipur, saying the entire country is worried about it.

"It is very sad that the violence in Manipur is not stopping. The entire country is worried about this. Due to the negligence of the BJP, 142 people have died in Manipur so far," he alleged in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the incident he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits.

"The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The situation in Manipur is becoming so worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident.

There should not be any place for people with such criminal tendency in India," he added.

NEW DELHI: Amid a nationwide uproar over the viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, which surfaced on social media, various opposition leaders and chief ministers of states reacted to the horrific video. DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was appalled by the "violence unleashed on women" in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take action to restore peace. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: "Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); READ HERE | Manipur viral video: 'What action has been taken against perpetrators', Supreme Court asks govt Further, he said: "We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur." READ HERE | Centre orders Twitter to take down video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, says probe on BRS working president and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday, referring to a video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set aside everything and use all their time to save the northeastern state. He said Indians were raging against the Taliban when they were disrespecting children and women and in India, "Kuki women" being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the "Meitei mob in Manipur" is a distressing and nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India. "We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India!!" "All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur," he tweeted today. Appealing to people of the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Manipur to be resolved, Rama Rao in a statement said such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilised society. The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large, he further said. As responsible citizens of India, it is a collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community, he further added. The plea for immediate involvement to safeguard lives in Manipur serves as an urgent call for action, emphasising the need for the highest authorities to intervene promptly and ensure justice and security for the people of the state, he added. READ HERE | Modi govt turning democracy into 'mobocracy': Congress chief Kharge on Manipur viral video NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday demanded that the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Ministry immediately take necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur, after shocking visuals emerged of two women being paraded naked in the strife-torn state. Quoting Dr B R Ambedkar, Pawar in a tweet said, "Without humanity, your glory is worthless. " Distressing to see disturbing visuals from Manipur specially the atrocities against women, which is "despicable", he said. "It's time to unite, raise our voices, & demand Justice for the people of #Manipur. Home department along with PMO need to immediately take necessary action to restore peace in Manipur," Pawar tweeted. His daughter and NCP's working president Supriya Sule also said the situation in Manipur demands immediate action. "Shocking visuals from #Manipur - sickening, disgraceful, and utterly inhumane treatment! The situation demands IMMEDIATE action!" the Lok Sabha member said in a tweet. "Let's raise our voices and DEMAND accountability. Silence in the face of such atrocities is UNACCEPTABLE!" she added. VIDEO | "The Chief Minister (of Manipur) must be removed and a CBI enquiry must be done, then a debate be held in the Parliament," says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur. #ParliamentMonsoonSession2023 pic.twitter.com/2kicvqZPo2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2023 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the parading of two women naked and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. In a tweet on Thursday, Mann said such incidents "cannot be tolerated in our society". Seeking exemplary action in the matter, the Punja chief minister, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Attention needs to be given to the situation in Manipur which is deteriorating day by day." Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mounted an attack on the BJP over the situation in Manipur, saying the entire country is worried about it. "It is very sad that the violence in Manipur is not stopping. The entire country is worried about this. Due to the negligence of the BJP, 142 people have died in Manipur so far," he alleged in a tweet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the incident he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the prevailing situation in the state and ensure strict action to the culprits. "The incident in Manipur is very shameful and condemnable. This kind of heinous act cannot be tolerated in Indian society," Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, said in a tweet in Hindi. "The situation in Manipur is becoming so worrying. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the situation in Manipur. Please take strict action against the culprits seen in the video of this incident. There should not be any place for people with such criminal tendency in India," he added.