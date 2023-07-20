Don’t drop standards in medical college hirings: IMA

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Union Health Ministry to ensure that only medical postgraduates be considered as eligible candidates for appointment in the medical colleges. It also suggested that faculties with non-medical post-graduation continuing in medical colleges be adjusted within the 15 per cent limit already notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

In its letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IMA National President Sharad Agarwal and Honorary Secretary Anilkumar Nayak said that the association “firmly believes that where thousands of postgraduate medical teachers are available in the paraclinical field, it is not advisable to compromise with the standard of medical education by allowing non-medical teachers, who have no knowledge of applied medicine and undergraduate curriculum of MBBS to teach them on this subject.”

“We appeal to the NMC and ministry to maintain the high standards of medical education to produce best doctors in our country and don’t relax the standards set by NMC,” the letter dated July 19 said. “We request you to resist the appeal of non-medical graduates and allow only medical postgraduates as eligible candidates for appointment in the medical colleges to uphold the CBME (competency-based medical education) syllabus with quality. The non-medical postgraduate faculties continuing in medical colleges shall be adjusted within the 15 per cent limit already notified by the NMC,” it added.

As per the old regulations of Medical Council of India on teacher eligibility and criteria, non-medical postgraduates in anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology and pharmacology were appointed as faculties in medical colleges to a maximum of 30 per cent of total faculty strength, as there were not enough medical postgraduates in these departments.

However, due to efforts of the present government, hundreds of medical graduates (MBBS) have qualified for their postgraduate studies in paraclinical subjects such as anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology and pharmacology. Hence, the NMC has passed an order and notified that only 15 per cent of the faculties shall be non-medical postgraduates in these departments.

The letter said that applied medicine is essential in these para-clinical fields, to teach the importance of diagnosing disease, treatment and surgery. “Only MBBS graduates of medicine, after their post-graduation in the concerned subject, can teach the subject with applied medical importance in a comprehensive way,” the letter said.

It added that with the revised CBME, it is essential for the students to study these paraclinical subjects with integration into the clinical subjects. This integrative curriculum cannot be taught by non-medical postgraduates, it said.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the Union Health Ministry to ensure that only medical postgraduates be considered as eligible candidates for appointment in the medical colleges. It also suggested that faculties with non-medical post-graduation continuing in medical colleges be adjusted within the 15 per cent limit already notified by the National Medical Commission (NMC). In its letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IMA National President Sharad Agarwal and Honorary Secretary Anilkumar Nayak said that the association “firmly believes that where thousands of postgraduate medical teachers are available in the paraclinical field, it is not advisable to compromise with the standard of medical education by allowing non-medical teachers, who have no knowledge of applied medicine and undergraduate curriculum of MBBS to teach them on this subject.” “We appeal to the NMC and ministry to maintain the high standards of medical education to produce best doctors in our country and don’t relax the standards set by NMC,” the letter dated July 19 said. “We request you to resist the appeal of non-medical graduates and allow only medical postgraduates as eligible candidates for appointment in the medical colleges to uphold the CBME (competency-based medical education) syllabus with quality. The non-medical postgraduate faculties continuing in medical colleges shall be adjusted within the 15 per cent limit already notified by the NMC,” it added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the old regulations of Medical Council of India on teacher eligibility and criteria, non-medical postgraduates in anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology and pharmacology were appointed as faculties in medical colleges to a maximum of 30 per cent of total faculty strength, as there were not enough medical postgraduates in these departments. However, due to efforts of the present government, hundreds of medical graduates (MBBS) have qualified for their postgraduate studies in paraclinical subjects such as anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, microbiology and pharmacology. Hence, the NMC has passed an order and notified that only 15 per cent of the faculties shall be non-medical postgraduates in these departments. The letter said that applied medicine is essential in these para-clinical fields, to teach the importance of diagnosing disease, treatment and surgery. “Only MBBS graduates of medicine, after their post-graduation in the concerned subject, can teach the subject with applied medical importance in a comprehensive way,” the letter said. It added that with the revised CBME, it is essential for the students to study these paraclinical subjects with integration into the clinical subjects. This integrative curriculum cannot be taught by non-medical postgraduates, it said.