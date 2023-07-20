Four minors in UP's Hardoi drown in rainwater-filled pit while trying to rescue each other

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, four children, including two siblings, drowned in a deep puddle filled with rainwater at Kurari village of Hardoi district on Thursday morning. According to police, the puddle was created two months back by a contractor who had been sublet the Ganga Expressway work.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family directing directed the district officials concerned to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The deceased were identified as Mustaqeem, 9, Khushnuma, 12, Azmat, 11, and Saddam 12 — all from Kurari village. Mustaqeem and Khushnuma were siblings. The victims were from three families, said Sagir Ahmed, a local resident.

While Shaukeen lost his son Mustaqeem and daughter Khushnuma, Sabir, lost his son Saddam and Bhito, too lost his only son Azmat who was the only literate in the family.

As per the police sources, a construction company had dug up the large pit two months ago to carry out work under the Ganga Expressway project and it got filled with rainwater. The children were playing near it when Mustaqeem fell into the pit and started drowning. The other three children jumped into the pit one by one to save him but all four drowned, said circle officer, Shahabad, Hemant Upadhyay.

Village Pradhan informed UP police at 112 about the incident around 11.30 am. A police team reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of villagers.

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident, four children, including two siblings, drowned in a deep puddle filled with rainwater at Kurari village of Hardoi district on Thursday morning. According to police, the puddle was created two months back by a contractor who had been sublet the Ganga Expressway work. Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family directing directed the district officials concerned to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims. The deceased were identified as Mustaqeem, 9, Khushnuma, 12, Azmat, 11, and Saddam 12 — all from Kurari village. Mustaqeem and Khushnuma were siblings. The victims were from three families, said Sagir Ahmed, a local resident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Shaukeen lost his son Mustaqeem and daughter Khushnuma, Sabir, lost his son Saddam and Bhito, too lost his only son Azmat who was the only literate in the family. As per the police sources, a construction company had dug up the large pit two months ago to carry out work under the Ganga Expressway project and it got filled with rainwater. The children were playing near it when Mustaqeem fell into the pit and started drowning. The other three children jumped into the pit one by one to save him but all four drowned, said circle officer, Shahabad, Hemant Upadhyay. Village Pradhan informed UP police at 112 about the incident around 11.30 am. A police team reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of villagers.