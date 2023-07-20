Home Nation

India, Australia discuss ongoing collaboration on education, skill development

The discussions were held between Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor in New Delhi.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets with Australian enovy Brendan O'Connor in New Delhi on Thursday.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Thursday discussed ongoing collaborations in the areas of education and skill development, and how these relations can be expanded and deepened further.

The discussions were held between Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Brendan O'Connor in New Delhi on Thursday.

Pradhan pointed to areas like agricultural technology, mining, water management, renewable energy and emerging technology like AI and robotics which could be explored extensively between the two nations.

"The two countries should explore ways to replicate such processes in India and train the youth for the emerging job roles," Pradhan said.

"This the best moment for India-Australia engagement which is already at a historic high," he added.

Recalling the signing of the agreement on 'Mutual Recognition of Qualification' signed between the two countries earlier this year, Pradhan called for its implementation so that two-way mobility of students and skilled persons between the two countries could be facilitated.

Pradhan, who had visited Australia last year in August, also invited O'Connor for the 7th meeting of the Australia-India Education and Skills Council scheduled to take place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September this year.

O'Connor said the ease of student mobility is a priority for his country and Australia is working to make their visa process more efficient.

