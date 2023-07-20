Home Nation

Manipur viral video: 'We will act if govt doesn't', says SC

Expressing deep anguish, CJI DY Chandrachud in the presence of AG R Venkataraman and SG Tushar Mehta said that this was “simply unacceptable.” 

Published: 20th July 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking suo moto cognisance of the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre and state government to apprise the court as to what steps are being taken against the perpetrators. 

Expressing deep anguish with regard to the video that is also being circulated on social media, CJI DY Chandrachud in the presence of AG R Venkataraman and SG Tushar Mehta said that this was “simply unacceptable.” He further went on to say that using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. 

WATCH |

“We’re deeply disturbed by the women who were paraded in Manipur. It’s time that the government steps in and takes action. This is simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. What is portrayed in the media and visuals appeared to show a gross constitutional violation. infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. It doesn’t have to be a video of yesterday but we’re deeply concerned. What action has been taken by the Govt against perpetrators since May? Will give some time to act, or else we will step in. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” the CJI said. 

ALSO READ | Centre orders Twitter to take down video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, says probe on

Notably, two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked and allegedly gang raped on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence in Manipur broke out. The horrific incident came to light on Wednesday after a purported video went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the police filed a case of abduction and gang rape.

ALSO READ | Absolutely heartbroken, appalled: Various opposition leaders react to Manipur viral video

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Manipur violence Women paraded naked Gangrape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp