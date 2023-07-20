Manipur viral video: 'We will act if govt doesn't', says SC

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Taking suo moto cognisance of the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre and state government to apprise the court as to what steps are being taken against the perpetrators.

Expressing deep anguish with regard to the video that is also being circulated on social media, CJI DY Chandrachud in the presence of AG R Venkataraman and SG Tushar Mehta said that this was “simply unacceptable.” He further went on to say that using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable.

“We’re deeply disturbed by the women who were paraded in Manipur. It’s time that the government steps in and takes action. This is simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to perpetuate gender violence is unacceptable. What is portrayed in the media and visuals appeared to show a gross constitutional violation. infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. It doesn’t have to be a video of yesterday but we’re deeply concerned. What action has been taken by the Govt against perpetrators since May? Will give some time to act, or else we will step in. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” the CJI said.

Notably, two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked and allegedly gang raped on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence in Manipur broke out. The horrific incident came to light on Wednesday after a purported video went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the police filed a case of abduction and gang rape.

