Visiting German minister slams Russian aggression, Russian envoy hits back

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck, who is visiting India, urged democracies worldwide to be clear in their political position on Russian aggression.

Habeck said they should refrain from using the sanctions system to give more credit and money to Russia as it would fuel its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

"From the European side, the Russian aggression on Ukraine is unprecedented. It destroyed the European peace order built up after the Second World War. So this is an event that has changed everything in Europe. I know that Europe is a little bit away from Asia, of course. Still, on the other hand, this is of such importance that I urge all the democracies worldwide to be clear in language and political position that this is not acceptable," said Habeck, adding that countries should accept the price cap on crude as suggested by G7.

These comments did not go down well with Russia. "I noted that one of the objectives of the German Vice Chancellor was to discuss Russia-India cooperation. He would do better if he concentrated on India-Germany relations as he was supposed to," said Denis Alipov, Russia’s Ambassador to India.

Ambassador Alipov further claimed that Germany had abandoned its independent position on security issues in Europe which made its voice irrelevant in Ukraine.

"Germany is hardly independent to be fair. When the American master says 'jump', they merely follow suit. Russia-India ties are as strong as iron and no third country can influence or harm that. Russia enjoys enormous goodwill among the Indian populace," Ambassador Alipov said.

Meanwhile, Habeck, who is on a three-day visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

"We had a productive discussion with Vice Chancellor Habeck on the many new opportunities of India-Germany cooperation that a rising India presents. We also exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation," Jaishankar said.

On the last leg of his visit, Habeck will also take part in the G20 Energy Ministers meet in Goa.

