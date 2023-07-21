Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; Rajnath says govt ready for discussion on Manipur incidents

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is ready to hold a discussion on incidents in Manipur but the opposition is not serious about it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday in Lok Sabha which witnessed protests over the matter leading to adjournment of proceedings till 12 noon.

As soon as the House met, the members of the opposition parties were on their feet.

The members, including those from the Congress, DMK and Left, raised slogans and told Speaker Om Birla that "Manipur is bleeding".

The speaker told opposition members that sloganeering will not bring any solution to the problem but only dialogues and discussions can.

"This is not good. Solution can be found only through discussions," he said.

As the opposition did not heed his requests, Birla asked the Defence Minister to speak.

Singh said the government is ready for a discussion on Manipur incidents.

"We are ready for a discussion. But I can see that the opposition is unnecessarily creating problems. The opposition is not serious about a discussion on Manipur. We want a discussion and there should be a discussion," he said.

As the opposition did not relent, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

"A solution can be found only through discussions but you just don't want any discussion," Birla said.

The Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session on Thursday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

The session started a day after a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested four accused who were seen in the video, officials said.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm over Manipur issue, expunging of words

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned in the pre-lunch session after an uproar over the Manipur violence and the chair expunging certain words from proceedings of the House.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC's Derek O'Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

The opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament had witnessed heated exchanges over the Manipur violence and the May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

While the House proceedings were washed out in protests, Dhankhar had expunged references made by O'Brien seeking the prime minister's response to the violence.

On Friday, he sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of the words.

Referring to the rule and page number from the rule book, O'Brien said the rule pertains to the expunging of words used in Parliament -- what can be used and what can't be.

"Three words were expunged. Yesterday we said the Prime Minister should open his mouth on Manipur. Prime Minister got expunged. Manipur got expunged. Why?" he asked.

While he sought to know if any of the words were not fit for Parliamentary proceedings, the chairman repeatedly asked what his point of order was.

As Derek O'Brien tried to explain, the House plunged into disorder. At this point, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

O'Brien walked up to the Chair's podium to convey the point he was raising but Dhankar left the chamber.

Earlier, after official papers were laid, Dhankhar started reading out time allocated for government business.

He began this by mentioning The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that is to replace an ordinance on services in Delhi.

Even before he could complete it, AAP MPs were up on their feet calling the bill "unconstitutional".

Dhankhar asked them to maintain decorum in the House.

But MPs from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Sanjay Singh, continued to object, saying no bill can be brought that is unconstitutional.

"I give time to everyone in accordance with rules. This House is the house of elders. Our conduct is being watched by more than 1.3 billion people. We have to be exemplary in our conduct so that we can be appreciated. It is not a public street. It is not a platform," the chairman said.

As the AAP MPs continued to protest, he asked them to read the constitution and get guidance.

"Get enlightened so that people do not laugh at us. What is unconstitutional is not in a word that is why you need to study."

K Keshava Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) wanted to know if the House can take up an issue that is pending before a court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred a petition against the ordinance to a 5-member constitution bench.

Dhankhar responded saying the constitution puts a bar on discussion in the House in a very qualified manner.

"This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction. That one restriction is germane to the issue Dr Keshav raised," he said adding Article 121 puts restrictions on discussion in Parliament on conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court in the discharge of his duties.

The exemption to this rule is when the House was considering an impeachment motion against the judge.

"Therefore, the concept of sub-judice is totally misconceived," he ruled.

But the AAP MPs continued to protest. Dhankhar told Sanjay Singh that he may have to name him if he doesn't take his seat.

An MP named by the Chair has to withdraw from proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

He had similar advice for Raghav Chadha, also of the AAP, and asked him not to run down his reputation.

At this point, Pramod Tiwari of Congress raised the issue of furore in the country over the shameful incident in Manipur. His party colleagues joined him in raising the issue.

Derek O'Brien then raised his point of order over the expunging of remarks.

