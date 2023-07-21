Manipur horror video: Wouldn't have happened had the Centre intervened, says Irom Sharmila

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Irom Sharmila on Friday said the gory incident of two women paraded naked and tortured by a mob in Manipur wouldn't have happened had the Centre had intervened.

Known as the "Iron Lady," Irom Sharmila had gone on a hunger strike for nearly 16 years to protest against the misuse of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA).

The NDTV cited the civil rights and political activist as saying that the perpetrators of the Manipur horror should be punished with life imprisonment without parole.

Irom Sharmila said that she felt "sad" and "sorry" for what is happening in Manipur.

"I feel numb and disturbed," she told NDTV, adding that it isn't about any particular community, but an "inhuman" incident.

Two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked and abused by a mob on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence in Manipur broke out. One of the woman was reportedly gang raped by the mob. The horrific incident came to light on July 19 after a purported video went viral on social media. Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident after the video triggered nation-wide ourtage.

