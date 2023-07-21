Home Nation

Manipur horror video: Wouldn't have happened had the Centre intervened, says Irom Sharmila

Irom Sharmila said that she felt "sad" and "sorry" for what is happening in Manipur.

Published: 21st July 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

sharmila-irom-l-pti

Manipur's iconic human rights activist Irom Sharmila launched her fast-unto-death on November 4, 2000, demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Sharmila. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Irom Sharmila on Friday said the gory incident of two women paraded naked and tortured by a mob in Manipur wouldn't have happened had the Centre had intervened.

Known as the "Iron Lady," Irom Sharmila had gone on a hunger strike for nearly 16 years to protest against the misuse of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA).

The NDTV cited the civil rights and political activist as saying that the perpetrators of the Manipur horror should be punished with life imprisonment without parole.

Irom Sharmila said that she felt "sad" and "sorry" for what is happening in Manipur.

"I feel numb and disturbed," she told NDTV, adding that it isn't about any particular community, but an "inhuman" incident.

Two Kuki-Zo women were paraded naked and abused by a mob on May 4, a day after the ethnic violence in Manipur broke out. One of the woman was reportedly gang raped by the mob. The horrific incident came to light on July 19 after a purported video went viral on social media. Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident after the video triggered nation-wide ourtage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irom Sharmila Manipur viral video

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp