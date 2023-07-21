Manipur viral video: House of main accused set ablaze by a mob in Imphal

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: After a video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in violence-hit Manipur went viral, the house of the main accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei, was burnt down.

A video that is being circulated on Social media platforms showed a group of people, mostly women, setting the man's house on fire.

On Wednesday, a video emerged that showed women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The incident, which happened in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, took place on May 4, a day after the violence erupted between the two communities.

The video, however, surfaced only on July 19, over two months after the incident. The video went viral and was subsequently taken down from online platforms. Soon after the video came out, there was a nationwide outrage, following which the Manipur Police had on Wednesday night registered a case of kidnapping, gang-rape and murder in Thoubal district against unidentified men.

#WATCH | Women in Imphal burned down the house of one of the accused in Manipur viral video case, yesterday, 20th July. Four arrests have been made in the case so far. pic.twitter.com/6XOl4kdqGY — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The identity of the other people involved in the incident is still unknown.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday termed the incident as "inhuman" and said the culprits deserve "capital punishment". He also promised that strict action would be taken against all the perpetrators.

WATCH |

The CM added, "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society."

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

