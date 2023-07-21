Maoists thrash 5 Jharkhand villagers on suspicion of being informers 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Registering their presence once again in Latehar, a squad of CPI (Maoists) thrashed five villagers brutally for over 2 hours in public, charging them of being police informers, following which one of the villagers succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at Purnadih and Dauna villages under Netarhat Police station late in the night on Wednesday. According to locals, Deo Kumar Prajapati of Dauna Village was beaten brutally by bamboo sticks, punches and boots by the Maoists for over one and half hour and left him in critical condition.

As soon as he was taken home by his family members, Prajapti succumbed to his injuries. The Maoists have taken the responsibility by writing on the wall of a school building near the village. “Firstly, they reached Purnadih and beat Pati Brijya and Bablu Ansari on charges of being police informers and then went to Dauna village where they repeated the same with Manraj Prajapati and Bhushan Munda. Later, they went to Deo Kumar Prajapati in the same village and thrashed him badly.”

