WFI election to be held on August 12, revised schedule announced

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-awaited election to the executive committee of the Wrestling Federation of India will now be held on August 12. The returning officer Justice MM Kumar, retired chief justice from the J&K High Court, issued the revised schedule on Friday.

As per the revised schedule, all the stages that had already been completed before the Gauhati High Court stayed the election process on June 25 (Sunday) will be deemed over.

The process will now begin with the preparation and display of the electoral college and circulation to affiliates and publishing of the same on the website of the Indian Olympic Association and WFI on Friday.

As many as five units apart from the recognised associations from the respective states staked their claims for sending two representatives for the WFI election before the process was stalled. The returning officer had heard those units and had been resolved to ensure the electoral college was prepared and sent to affiliated state units.

In the case of the Himachal Pradesh Wrestling Association the RO said in an order that the dispute between two factions have been resolved. "In pursuance of the High Court order, the parties met and resolved the dispute", said the RO in its order dated 20.07.2023. The unit will now be eligible to send nominations for the electoral college. In the case of Rajasthan Wrestling Association, the RO has accepted the nomination of Ummed Singh and Nanu Singh who are recognised by the WFI.

"I hold the nomination submitted by Sh Ummed Singh and Sh Nanu Singh are to be included in the Electoral College for the election," said the RO's order. Because of two rival factions in Maharashtra, the RO has said "...keeping in mind the serious deadlock, I do not feel it safe to permit either of the parties to nominate any of its members to constitute electoral college," read the order dated 21.07.2023.

As was reported by this daily, the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son Karan, who is vice-president of the NSF are set to attend the special general body meeting on August 12 and may cast their votes if polling is required to elect the new body.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association challenged the stay on the election in the Supreme Court through an SLP and the Apex Court stayed the interim direction of the Gauhati High Court.

"A communication to that effect has been received on my office mail from Sh Hemant Raj Phalpher, Advocate late in the evening on 18.7.2023 disclosing that the Honourable Supreme Court has stayed the interim direction issued by the Gauhati High Court on 25.6.2023 and a copy of the order date 18.7.23 has also been sent. Accordingly, the electoral process will proceed further from the stage where it was on 25.6.2023 under the following schedule," reads the notification issued by the returning officer on Friday.

As per the revised schedule, submission of nominations for elections in Form 2 can be submitted to the returning officer in person on July 28, 29 and 31 with July 30 being Sunday. The nominations received will be displayed on August 1 while scrutiny of those papers will be done the next day.

Withdrawal of candidatures can be done from August 3 to 5. The final list of contesting candidates will be displayed on August 7. Polling, counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for August 12.

