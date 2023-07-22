Home Nation

Brother decapitates sister over interfaith relationship, carries head to police station

The situation took an ugly turn when Riyaz lost his cool, decapitated Asifa, kept her severed head in a gunny bag and left home for the police station.

Published: 22nd July 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Enraged over his sister’s love affair, a youth beheaded her carrying the severed head to the local police station in a gunny bag to surrender before the police in Barabanki on Friday. The girl was allegedly in a relationship with a person of other faith. The local police sources said that the accused, Riyaz, 24, had a spat with his younger sister Asifa, 18, over her affair with local youth Chand Babu.

The situation took an ugly turn when Riyaz lost his cool, decapitated Asifa, kept her severed head in a gunny bag and left home for the police station. In the meantime, the neighbours and local residents informed the police control room and the cops intercepted him on the way to police station.

Additional SP Barabanki Ashutosh Mishra said that at 12pm on Friday, they got information that a man holding the severed head of a woman was spotted on a road in Mithwara village. A police team reached the spot and caught Riyaz. The SP claimed that during interrogation, Riyaz conceded that he was enraged over his sister’s relationship. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
decapitation Interfaith honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp