Brother decapitates sister over interfaith relationship, carries head to police station

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Enraged over his sister’s love affair, a youth beheaded her carrying the severed head to the local police station in a gunny bag to surrender before the police in Barabanki on Friday. The girl was allegedly in a relationship with a person of other faith. The local police sources said that the accused, Riyaz, 24, had a spat with his younger sister Asifa, 18, over her affair with local youth Chand Babu.

The situation took an ugly turn when Riyaz lost his cool, decapitated Asifa, kept her severed head in a gunny bag and left home for the police station. In the meantime, the neighbours and local residents informed the police control room and the cops intercepted him on the way to police station.

Additional SP Barabanki Ashutosh Mishra said that at 12pm on Friday, they got information that a man holding the severed head of a woman was spotted on a road in Mithwara village. A police team reached the spot and caught Riyaz. The SP claimed that during interrogation, Riyaz conceded that he was enraged over his sister’s relationship.

