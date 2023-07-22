'Deliberate and planned attack on Christians': Kerala CM on Manipur violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that what's happening in Manipur is a planned attack and deliberate hunting of Christians under the cover of riots.

Criticizing the 'criminal silence' of the Union government on the Manipur issue, Vijayan said the secular community in the country should recognise the Sangh Parivar's agenda to spread communal hatred for political gains.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Vijayan strongly condemned the developments in Manipur and the authorities' failure to curb the same.

"What's happening in Manipur every day is most shocking. Ethnic riots that have been going on for the past two months, can only be viewed with fearful concern. Horrifying visuals that grieve the human conscience, can be seen daily. Women belonging to Kuki tribes are being hunted down by the rioters in the most brutal and inhuman way. The visuals that are now doing the rounds are from when the riots had just begun," said Pinarayi.

He pointed out that going beyond the ages-old opposition between the mountain and valley communities in Manipur, it is now being raked up into communal fights.

"It's evident that what has been happening under the cover of riots, is a planned attack to hunt down Christians. Going by reports, the very authorities responsible to ensure peace are trying to incite riots," he said.

He also criticized the criminal silence of the Union government and the Sangh Parivar agenda.

"Those who believe in democratic values should resist such planned attempts to create communal polarisation," he added.

