Home Nation

Manipur violence: Tribal belt in Gujarat to observe bandh on July 23; Congress extends support 

The opposition Congress has decided to support the bandh in protest against the ruling BJP's "failure" to control the situation in the north-eastern state, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

Published: 22nd July 2023 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various organisations stage a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur on Friday | PTI

Members of various organisations stage a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A bandh will be observed in the tribal belt of Gujarat on Sunday in protest against the ethnic violence and atrocities on women in Manipur, a tribal leader said.

The opposition Congress has decided to support the bandh in protest against the ruling BJP's "failure" to control the situation in the north-eastern state, a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

Several tribal outfits, including Adivasi Ekta Manch, have come together to call for a shutdown in the tribal-dominated districts of Gujarat.

"On Sunday, a bandh will be observed in the tribal belt in Gujarat as per the call given by the tribal community to protest against violence and atrocities against women in Manipur; Madhya Pradesh urination incident, and atrocities on tribals in Gujarat," said tribal leader Praful Vasava, who recently resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said the call for a shutdown is not announced under the banner of any single organisation or a political party but with the consensus of various tribal and other socio-political organisations.

"Several tribal organisations have given a call for a bandh to protest against the Central government's stance on Manipur. They requested Congress for support to the bandh and the party has decided to fully support it. The BJP is responsible for the situation in Manipur," said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, sparking national outrage.

Gujarat accounts for around eight per cent of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population of India which is mainly concentrated in the eastern districts of the state.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Bandh Gujarat tribal belt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp