Opposition protest to continue till PM makes statement on Manipur issue: Manickam Tagore

While the government accuses the opposition parties of running away from Parliament, a united Opposition was unrelenting in its demand for a statement from the PM on the issue.

Published: 22nd July 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo| Facebook)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition parties will continue to protest in Parliament until their demands for a discussion on the Manipur situation are met and a suo moto statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elicited, said Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tagore said that the Modi government is adamant about not having a discussion on Manipur.

The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on Thursday, has not been smooth because of the face-off between the Opposition and the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur. While the government accuses the opposition parties of running away from Parliament, a united Opposition was unrelenting in its demand for a statement from the PM on the issue.

“The government doesn’t want a discussion and it is hell-bent on not having a discussion on Manipur. The opposition wants the entire Parliament to send a message that the people of India stand with Manipur,” said Tagore. The parties have intensified their attack after a video showing two women from Manipur paraded naked by a dozen men surfaced on Thursday.

“All we ask is a statement from the PM on Manipur in both Houses, followed by a discussion. After that, we are ready to hear the government’s views also. The PM has to understand that he cannot compare the situation of Manipur with any other state.  For the past 80 days, Manipur has been burning. We all hope that the PM and the government realise the importance of Parliament and don’t waste taxpayers’ money,” he said. 

