Parts of Gujarat submerge as heavy rain lashes state; cattle, vehicles swept away

IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, 'orange alert' for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha.

Published: 22nd July 2023 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Ring Road after monsoon rains, in Rajkot, Gujarat on July 12, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning to fishermen along Gujarat's coast on Saturday not to venture out into the sea over the next five days till July 26. 

Following heavy rains, a 16-year-old boy who travelled from Belimora with his father to write his exam was allegedly swept away in a heavy flow of water. The father, on the other hand, was saved. A fire team began searching operations.

On Saturday, 45 talukas across Gujarat received heavy rainfall. The Navsari district registered 13 inches of rainfall.

Girnar Hill in Junagadh received about 14 inches of rain, and the mountain water flooded the city, causing cars to float in numerous locations and forcing people to climb onto roofs in order to survive.

Due to severe rain since early morning, roads in the Junagadh district of Gujarat's Saurashtra turned into rivers. Due to excessive rains in Girnar and Datar mountains, the flow of water in the Kalwa River has surged. Houses in various regions of the city have been inundated as a result of severe rains on Girnar Mountain. Cattle and vehicles were washed away in the torrential rain.

Ravi Teja Wasam Shetty, the Junagadh district police chief, appealed to the public to stay at their homes.

The Amreli district of Saurashtra is also experiencing rain. The ST bus stand and Rajkot Road in Ameli district become flooded. Navsari, in south Gujarat, has received almost 13 inches of rain as of 12 pm on Saturday, with rural areas also receiving severe rainfall.

Due to severe rainfall in the area, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 48 in Navsari witnessed heavy traffic.

The districts of Patan and Banaskantha too are experiencing heavy rainfall. Heavy rain has caused several low-lying areas in Palanpur to get submerged.

The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, 'orange alert' for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Kutch and 'yellow' alert for Surendranagar, Dahod, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari. The weather alerts will remain active until July 24. 

