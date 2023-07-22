Rajasthan CM Gehlot's sacking of cabinet minister sparks a political row in poll-bound state

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The dismissal of Rajasthan cabinet minister Rajendra Singh Gudha by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ignited a huge controversy over the issue of women's safety in the state.

Gudha was dismissed on Friday after he questioned his own government's performance in reining in crimes against women, even as his peers slammed the Manipur violence.

Following his dismissal, CM Gehlot held a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday but refrained from clarifying the reasons behind the minister's removal.

However, he staunchly defended his government's record on law and order, particularly addressing the allegations of crimes against women. Gehlot said that comparing the situation in Rajasthan with that of Manipur, as alleged, is "unjustifiable."

When asked about the continuous criticism and protests against the government by Rajendra Gudha, who had been vocal about various issues, including law and order, CM Gehlot responded that this matter pertains to the party's internal affairs and will be addressed after discussions within the party.

It appears that the former minister had been challenging CM Gehlot's government for several months, making provocative statements. However, his recent remarks during the assembly session seem to have triggered his dismissal from the government.

Rajendra Gudha is among the six former BSP MLAs who switched to Congress in 2020. Though he was earlier in the Gehlot group, in the past year or so he had moved into the Sachin Pilot camp.

Given his provocative remarks in the last few months, many believe that his recent actions indicate a desire to leave Congress before the upcoming elections. Notably, Rajendra Gudha's repeated statements had been causing discomfort for the Ashok Gehlot government.

However, experts also opine that Gudha himself may have orchestrated this situation to distance himself from the Gehlot government.

Having contested three elections so far, Rajendra Gudha won two on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. Despite his victories, he joined the Congress along with other BSP MLAs on both occasions and held ministerial positions.

Considering the caste and political dynamics of Gudha's assembly seat, Udaipurwati, the former minister and his supporters are said to believe that it might be more suitable for him to contest elections with a third force rather than representing the Congress or BJP. His recent opposition to the Gehlot government just ahead of the elections indicates this possibility.

Given that Gudha left the BSP after winning elections twice on their ticket, it might be challenging for the party to trust him for a third time.

Consequently, he also held a meeting with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and there are speculations that he might contest the upcoming election from Owaisi's party. Alternatively, he could consider running as an independent candidate. However, his immediate aim is to be expelled from the Congress.

All eyes are now focused on what Gudha’s next course of action will be. It is likely that when Gudha addresses the Assembly on Monday, he will say something that leads to his expulsion from the party.

