Vikassheel Insaan Party to observe Phoolan Devi's martyrdom on July 25

By Express News Service

PATNA: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and former minister Mukesh Sahani on Sunday announced that his party would observe the martyrdom day of former MP and Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi in the state capital on July 25.

Sahani told the media that ‘Nishad Aarakshan Sankalp Yatra’ would be taken out the same day as it would criss-cross the entire Bihar, Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh and some districts of Jharkhand, covering about 80 districts. He said that the Yatra would conclude on November 4.

Sahani said that the party leaders and workers would interact with the people during the yatra. He said that a door-to-door resolution campaign would also be carried out. The party office bearers would go to each and every village and go to every house and make the people take a resolution and decide whether they were with VIP or with some other party, he said.

“People will have to take a pledge that we will stand with whatever decision VIP takes in the coming times,” he remarked.

Known as the ‘Son of Mallah’, Sahani said that his party would intensify its demand for reservation for the Nishad community in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said that his party had been demanding reservation for the Nishad community since the beginning.

The VIP chief said that his party would not have any alliance with any party if the reservation was not given to the Nishad community in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. “We will be with those who give us a reservation,” he added.

To a query, Sahani said that he didn't have any grudge against NDA for not inviting him to the meeting of NDA allies in New Delhi on July 18.

“Why would they invite us? Who would like to invite his enemy?” he asked. However, Sahani was given Y+ security cover by the centre recently.

