Bhopal Diary: Former ‘bandit king’ plans to back Congress

Once counted among most feared dacoits of Chambal ravines and now the septuagenarian husband of a village sarpanch in Guna district, Malkhan Singh Rajput is planning to campaign for Congress in the Vidhan Sabha polls in Gwalior-Chambal region. Nicknamed the “Bandit King of Chambal” in the 1970s and early 1980s before his surrender in 1982, Malkhan, who is equally famous for his signature handlebar moustache was seen in the massive crowd at Congress’s Jan Akrosh Maha Rally in Gwalior on July 21. “The massive gathering in Gwalior seemed to be a harbinger of a wave of change and I too am part of that wave,” he said.

Over Rs 9 crore alloted to 7 departments

Seven key departments reportedly received over Rs 9,400 crore for development work ahead of the year-end assembly polls. The seven departments, include PWD, water resources, Narmada Valley Development (NVD), urban development and housing, panchayat and rural development, tribal affairs department and the department of industrial policy and investment promotion. Over 70% of the released budget — Rs 6,750 crore — has been allotted for three departments, particularly Rs 2,700 crore for PWD to boost development ahead of polls.

IIM-I, Indore cops join hands against trafficking

Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore) and the Indore Police have joined forces to draw a detailed action plan on the issue of missing children, child and girl trafficking in state’s most populated city — Indore. As part of the MoU signed by IIM-I Director Prof Himanshu Rai and Indore Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar recently, the researchers from the business school will first figure out reasons behind cases of missing children, human in Indore and then work with the cops to develop an action plan to combat it. The new partnership happened two months after the IIM-I submitted a report to Indore police for strengthening its beat policing.

