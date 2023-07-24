Home Nation

Pressure on PM Modi to intervene as Manipur situation remains fluid

With Opposition parties planning joint protests, Parliament likely to witness disruption today also.

Published: 24th July 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Children displaced by violence watch TV at a relief camp in Imphal on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI: With violence in Manipur continuing unabated, the chorus for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention is growing louder. Parliament is likely to witness noisy scenes and disruption on Monday as well, as the Opposition parties have planned joint protests on the situation in Manipur. 

While the Opposition has been pressing for a statement from PM Modi in Parliament before a discussion on the issue, the government’s position has been that home minister Amit Shah will speak instead. 
On Sunday, civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, who hails from Manipur, urged the prime minister to immediately intervene to address the situation. Describing the incident of strip-and-parade of two tribal women as ‘inhuman’, she also demanded that Manipur CM Biren Singh admit his failure and apologise to the people. 

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who reached Imphal on Sunday, appealed to Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to visit the strife-torn state to understand the ground situation and the extent of people’s suffering.

Meanwhile, 78 Meiteis left Mizoram for Imphal, Guwahati and Kolkata in three different flights on Sunday, a day after 56 of them left for Imphal by a flight from Aizawl.  Reports also said 31 Mizo students left Imphal for Aizawl by a flight on Sunday over security concerns. 

In the fresh bout of violence that erupted on Saturday evening at Kwakta near the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, three persons were reportedly injured. According to official sources, two groups were engaged in a gunfight till the early hours of Sunday, during which shots were fired intermittently. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi Parliament Opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp