Home Nation

339 people died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in last 5 years: Centre

Manual scavenging is a banned practice under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act, 2013.

Published: 25th July 2023 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Manual scavenging

Used for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  As many as 339 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India in the last five years, according to government data.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said nine such deaths were recorded in 2023, 66 in 2022, 58 in 2021, 22 in 2020, 117 in 2019 and 67 deaths in 2018.

READ HERE | Govt set to announce India manual scavenging free by Aug; 246 districts yet to self declare

Manual scavenging is a banned practice under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act, 2013.

The Act bans the use of any individual for manually cleaning, carrying, disposing of or otherwise handling, in any manner, human excreta till its disposal.

READ MORE | “225 manual scavenging deaths in Tamil Nadu from ’93-2023”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging Manual scavenging death Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp