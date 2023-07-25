Home Nation

Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, matter to be heard again July 26

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

Published: 25th July 2023

A view of the Gyanvapi mosque

FILE - The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ:  The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.

READ MORE: Gyanvapi row: Supreme Court stays scientific survey until 5 pm on July 26

