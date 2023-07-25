Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, matter to be heard again July 26
The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Wednesday a plea against a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.
Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter during the day, and posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.
Earlier, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court.
