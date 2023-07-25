Manipur partially withdraws internet ban; massive protests in Mizoram against violence

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on internet, nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state. Massive protests were staged across neighbouring Mizoram against the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis.

However, the ban on mobile internet continued. Internet services were suspended on May 3 evening, hours after the violence broke out following a “tribal solidarity march” taken out in the state’s all 10 hill districts against the alleged move to grant ST status to majority Meitei community.

The government feared internet would flare up the situation but despite the ban, the May 4 strip-parade video went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

In an order, Manipur Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh said, “…earlier suspension of internet services on broadband (ILL and FTTH) is lifted conditionally in a liberalized manner subject to fulfilment of…terms and conditions.”

"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

Massive protests in Mizoram against violence

In Mizoram's capital Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga walked along with the protestors. He told a news channel that Manipur and central governments would have to try their best to find a solution.

“The wound is deep. It is very difficult to heal this with a pain-killer. It needs a thorough investigation,” Zoramthanga said, adding what the Manipur and central governments have done so far is not enough.

He said it was up to Centre and his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to decide if he (Biren) should step down. He said a lot of people, including Singh, and various factors are responsible for the violence.

“The central government has to take a political decision in consultations with various communities of Manipur,” the Mizoram CM said in the backdrop of the demand by the Kuki-Zo tribals to grant “separate administration” to them.

The NGO Co-Ordination Committee, Mizoram said the violence in Manipur tarnished the image of Indian democracy. It appealed to central and Manipur governments to take necessary steps to secure peace between the Meiteis and the Zo ethnic people.

Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Chin-Kukis (Bangladesh) belong to the greater Zo community and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition. According to official figures, 12,584 tribals, displaced by the violence in Manipur, are taking shelter in Mizoram.

In Manipur, a three-member team of the National Commission for Women, led by its chief Rekha Sharma, visited the Kuki-majority Churachandpur while Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met the family members of the strip-parade victims. She said the two were yet to receive any counselling and were in deep trauma.

Maliwal also met Governor Anusuiya Uikey, apprised her of the situation and shared her findings.

