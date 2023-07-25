Opposition front INDIA plans no confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up their offensive against the government on the Manipur issue, leaders of the Opposition alliance, INDIA, on Tuesday decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

The decision came on a day when Union home minister Amit Shah wrote to leaders of the Opposition, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their cooperation in discussing Manipur in Parliament.

In the Opposition camp, floor leaders of 26 parties will hold a meeting at 10 am on Wednesday and are likely to submit a notice for a no-confidence motion to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, sources said.

The Congress issued a whip to all its MPs directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, sources added. All Congress MPs have been directed to meet in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party at 10.30 am, said a leader.

The Opposition knows that the numbers are not in its favour, but its leaders say the no-trust motion is its last-ditch effort to make Modi speak on the issue.

“We have no other option. We are aware that the BJP can comfortably sail through,” said a senior leader.

In his reposte, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “During our first term too, the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion against us. Subsequently, in 2019, our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also; we will win more than 350 seats,” he quipped.

In his letter, Shah sought the invaluable cooperation of Chowdhury and Kharge to discuss the matter. He said the government is ready to make a statement on Manipur in both Houses followed by a discussion.

“Lok Sabha is the cornerstone of our vibrant democracy, where the voice of the people through their elected representatives is heard. This House represents the hopes, aspirations and concerns of 40 crore Indians. The demand of the Opposition is that there should be a statement on Manipur by the government. The government is not only ready for the statement but also for discussion. But co-operation of all parties is expected,” he wrote.

Shah blamed the violence on a high court decision in May. However, speaking to this paper, senior Opposition leaders said they will stick to their demand for a statement from the PM on the issue followed by a discussion under Rule 267.

“Amit Shah can discuss the issue in Parliament, we want the PM’s statement first,” said a leader.

Meanwhile, massive protests were staged across Manipur’s neighbour Mizoram against the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis. Chief Minister Zoramthanga walked along with the protesters in Aizawl.

The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won with a thumping majority with 325 MPs voting no and only 126 in favour of the no-confidence motion.

Although there was little doubt over the outcome of the 2018 no-trust vote on the floor of the Lower House because of the sheer number of MPs in the NDA's kitty, the debate gave an opportunity for the opposition to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of mob lynching.

