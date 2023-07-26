Ajit Pawar allots most funds to NCP MLAs; Pawar loyalists included

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP legislators, including both the factions, are the biggest recipients in the Rs 41,000 crore supplementary demands budget that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tabled a couple of days ago, sources said. The combined NCP allocation comes to Rs 580 crore.

According to allocations of funds to the MLAs, BJP legislator Prashant Bamb has got the largest Rs 772 crore for development work in his constituency in Gangapur (Marathwada).

Sources said that this is a small but significant amount announced by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who is also finance minister to wean away MLAs from his uncle’s faction.

Sources said Jayant Patil is also likely to be inducted as a minister in the BJP-led government in the state. Patil is eyeing the irrigation ministry. Once Patil switches sides, the remaining NCP MLAs, who are with Sharad Pawar except Rohit Pawar, will be a part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

“Ajit Pawar then can claim the entire NCP,” said a source.

Jayant Patil denied that he has received so much funds. “It does not mean that what gets allocated gets approved, plus there is a long process,” he said, adding that the decision to join the government will be taken by the party president.

In the Ajit Pawar factions, NCP MLA Dutta Bharane has got the largest sum of Rs 436 crore, followed by Rs 291 crore to Makrand Patil and Rs 116 crore to Kiran Lahmate, while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar allocated Rs 73 crore to his own constituency, Baramati.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar faction’s MLA Rajesh Tope has also got Rs 293 crore. About Rs 210 crore was given to Rohit Pawar. Another NCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad, who was vocal for not going against BJP, got zero funds from his former leader.

