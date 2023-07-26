CM Biren asks Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga not to meddle in Manipur's internal matters

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis has led to a verbal duel between the Manipur and Mizoram chief ministers.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Wednesday asked his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga not to interfere in the internal matters of another state. He was addressing a gathering at the observation of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

For some time, Zoramthanga has been vocal on the Manipur conflict. After walking along with protestors in Aizawl on Tuesday, he told a news channel, “The wound is deep and it is very difficult to heal this with a pain-killer. It needs a thorough investigation.”

He also said that a lot of people, including Singh, and various factors were responsible for the Manipur violence.

Massive protest rallies were taken out in Mizoram on Tuesday. Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, Chins (Myanmar) and Chin-Kukis (Bangladesh) belong to the Zo community and they share the same ancestry, culture and tradition.

An official statement issued by the Manipur government said the CM condemned the use of abusive words against him in Tuesday’s solidarity rally in Mizoram, calling it a “barbaric act”.

Singh reiterated his government’s stance to identify the illegal migrants and drive them out of the state.

Stating that the government would stand strongly against the demand for “separate administration” as raised by the Kuki-Zo tribals, he said the ongoing tension in Manipur was between the government and the elements which wanted to disturb peaceful co-existence.

He warned the elements for their attempt to distort Manipur’s integrity, stating that the government would not succumb to any threat. He clarified that the government is not against the Kukis who have been residing in the state for a long time.

Further, Singh condemned the portrayal of the Manipur crisis as a clash between Hindus and Christians by the European Parliament.

He appreciated the contribution of security forces in government’s efforts to restore peace. He said protecting the lives of the people is the responsibility of the central and the state government. He said all efforts were being made to restore peace.

