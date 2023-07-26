Home Nation

Govt aims to revive 26 million hectares of forest land by 2030

These degraded areas are originally biodiversity-rich landscapes. We have to restore and take care of them, said Bivash Rajan in the G20 meet.

Published: 26th July 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Green initiative , nature , tree , forest

Image used for representational purposes only

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  India has set an ambitious target to restore 26 million hectares of forest land and create 2.5-3 billion tonnes of additional carbon sinks, said Bivash Ranjan, additional director general of forests (ADGF), Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, on the eve of the fourth meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group in Chennai.

‘Land degradation, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity and water resources’ is one of three thematic priorities of the fourth working group, which was underway on Tuesday and attended by a record number of delegates. Its ministerial meeting scheduled on July 28 will be attended by 225 delegates.

Replying to a question from The New Indian Express, Bivash Ranjan said 27 per cent of India’s forest area is impacted by wild forest fires and the natural regeneration was not happening. Also, India has reclaimed 38 per cent of forest area lost to mining and the target was to reclaim the remaining 62 per cent.

“These degraded areas are originally biodiversity-rich landscapes. We have to restore and take care of them. The G20 Global Land Initiative (GLI) was launched during the Saudi presidency and the ambition of this initiative was to prevent, halt and reverse land degradation and reduce degraded land by 50 per cent by 2040. GLI will monitor whether the land is restored or not. However, India voluntarily has created structural and functional tools to monitor the restoration and institutes like Indian Institute of Forest Management to do the monitoring and submit a report,” Bivash said.

He said this G20 working group meeting was the first after the adoption of the historic Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. India by committing to restore 26 million hectares by 2030 is achieving two objectives: increasing the biodiversity and fulfilling the goals set in the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Environment policy
The fourth ECSWG meeting will also see the launch of ‘Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition’ by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on July 27, according to Naresh Pal Gangwar, additional secretary to the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest land Climate Change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp