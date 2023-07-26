‘How did people from Myanmar without proper travel docs enter Manipur?’

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles authorities as to why 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, were allowed entry into Chandel district of the state without proper travel documents.

The paramilitary force has also been asked to clarify the circumstances of the influx and advised to push back these illegal immigrants immediately. The government advised the Chandel district magistrate and superintendent of police to oversee the implementation of the same and also keep biometrics of all the persons.

Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi said the state government had earlier clearly informed Assam Rifles that since it is the border guarding force, it must take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The state views the fresh illegal entry of refugees very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications, particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” Joshi said.

The 718 people had arrived on July 22 and 23.

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles authorities as to why 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, were allowed entry into Chandel district of the state without proper travel documents. The paramilitary force has also been asked to clarify the circumstances of the influx and advised to push back these illegal immigrants immediately. The government advised the Chandel district magistrate and superintendent of police to oversee the implementation of the same and also keep biometrics of all the persons. Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi said the state government had earlier clearly informed Assam Rifles that since it is the border guarding force, it must take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of Ministry of Home Affairs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The state views the fresh illegal entry of refugees very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications, particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” Joshi said. The 718 people had arrived on July 22 and 23.