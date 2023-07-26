Home Nation

Mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi torches two buses used by security forces; no casualty

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

Published: 26th July 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Heavy police force deployed in violence-hit areas across Manipur. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.

No casualty was reported.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

A group of people belonging to one of the warring communities stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of the other community were on board, officials said.

Some of them set the buses on fire.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

READ HERE FOR MORE STORIES RELATED TO MANIPUR

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangpokpi Manipur violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp