NSA Ajit Doval raises border issue with China at BRICS

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, said that efforts must be made to restore peace along the border areas. Wang Yi, meanwhile, spoke about enhancing mutual trust and focus on cooperation.

“During the meeting, Ajit Doval conveyed that the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the India-China border since 2020 has eroded the strategic trust, and the public and political basis of the relationship. The NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The duo also agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the region and the world.

However, just a few days ago, India had rejected Chinese carmaker BYD’s $1 billion bid to set up an electric vehicle factory in the country, citing security concerns.

Wang Yi, during his talks with Doval, urged India to stabilise bilateral ties for the benefit of both the countries.

The Chinese foreign minister called for policies of enhancing mutual trust and to focus on consensus and cooperation, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout.

“Whether China and India support or exhaust each other will directly affect their respective development as well as the global landscape,’’ Wang told Doval, adding that both the nations should adhere to the ‘strategic judgment’ that they pose no threat to each other and present opportunities for mutual growth.

The Chinese readout also added that the Doval acknowledged that the destiny of both the countries was closely linked and was necessary to rebuild strategic mutual trust and seek common development.

Earlier, during the ASEAN Regional Forum meet in Jakarta on July 15, Wang Yi had said that he hoped India would provide Chinese firms with a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment.

Relations between the two neighbours have been particularly tense in recent years after the Galwan incident in 2020, which left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

Doval meets Russian, Iranian counterparts too

Doval also met his counterparts from Russia (Nikolai Patrushev) and Iran (Ali-Akbar Ahmadian). “The Russian-India cooperation on security issues as well as an interaction in the field of economy were discussed in detail,’’ according to a Russian MFA readout.

With the Iranian delegate, Doval reportedly discussed Iran’s inclusion in the BRICS and about the Chabahar port.



